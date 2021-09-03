PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $59.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.30, but opened at $51.45. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PagerDuty shares last traded at $48.58, with a volume of 42,290 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts have also commented on PD. Cowen raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.62.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,933,146.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $71,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,964 shares of company stock worth $6,987,678 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.32.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

