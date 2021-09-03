Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBCA. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 109.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000.

BBCA stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $66.16. The company had a trading volume of 77,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,527. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.50. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $45.54 and a 12-month high of $66.59.

