Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Has $32.50 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 14.5% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned 0.36% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $32,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

IJS traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,956. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.31 and a 1 year high of $110.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.57 and its 200-day moving average is $102.48.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

