Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 1,579 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $159.50. 1,009,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.88 and a 200-day moving average of $134.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

