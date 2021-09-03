Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 633.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000.

ICSH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.49. The company had a trading volume of 579,996 shares. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.51.

