Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of 1Life Healthcare worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 43.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 915,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,252,000 after buying an additional 166,777 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 75.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 48.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 59,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $65,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,112 shares of company stock valued at $325,276. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ONEM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

1Life Healthcare stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.84. 1,012,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,386. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.29.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

