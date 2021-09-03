Parallel Advisors LLC Has $13.32 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $10,666,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,341,000 after buying an additional 875,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,043. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.05.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

