Parallel Advisors LLC Has $36.84 Million Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,674,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,383 shares during the period. Corcept Therapeutics accounts for 1.6% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $36,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

CORT stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.53. 399,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,651. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%. On average, analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $554,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,076,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.