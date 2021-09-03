Parallel Advisors LLC Has $9.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.87. 743,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,265. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $163.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.09.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

