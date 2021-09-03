Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) PT Raised to $1.90

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) had its price target upped by Roth Capital from $1.80 to $1.90 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN PZG opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.93. Paramount Gold Nevada has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 87,383 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 119,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 20,946 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 37,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 4.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the Sleeper Gold Project and Grassy Mountain Project segments. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

