Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 271 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

TXRH opened at $94.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.45 and a 12 month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.05.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

