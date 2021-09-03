Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD opened at $270.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $282.77 and a 200 day moving average of $284.35. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.