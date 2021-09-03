Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Cognex stock opened at $88.39 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.