Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,874 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Element Solutions by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 938,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 43,306 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

ESI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

