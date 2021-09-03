Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 20.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,743 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,486 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.81. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.0029 dividend. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.