Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 30.0% in the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 27.2% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 391,185 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $48,468,000 after buying an additional 83,666 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Xilinx by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Xilinx by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 490,702 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after purchasing an additional 129,054 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $154.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.27. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $159.30.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.