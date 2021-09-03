Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 221 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 112.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 360.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.47 and a 200-day moving average of $68.66. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $35.29 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.