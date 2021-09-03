Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 734 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 246,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,844 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 390,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 84,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 30,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NS opened at $16.93 on Friday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 2.61.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The business had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.70%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

