Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at about $111,000.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.