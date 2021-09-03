Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Gartner were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $311.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.86 and a 52 week high of $312.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.33.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $261,674.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $5,386,539 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

