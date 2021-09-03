Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 279 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,079,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 81,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 37,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMP opened at $273.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.82 and a fifty-two week high of $277.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.94.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

