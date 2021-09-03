Paul R. Johnston Sells 7,000 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $810,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,744.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paul R. Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $806,260.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $804,230.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $792,120.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total transaction of $804,580.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $117.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.60. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $118.68. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 17.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth $679,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 183,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Exponent by 22.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

