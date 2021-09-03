PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Shares Gap Up to $7.30

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.30, but opened at $7.50. PAVmed shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 12,915 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAVM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PAVmed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get PAVmed alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.86 million, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 0.31.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PAVmed by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,645,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,732,000 after acquiring an additional 291,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PAVmed by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,037,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,837,000 after acquiring an additional 574,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PAVmed by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 181,898 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PAVmed by 478.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,221,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,979 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PAVmed by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 363,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

About PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.