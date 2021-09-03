Payden & Rygel Has $906,000 Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 159.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $71.29. 20,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,562. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $76.39.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

XEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.