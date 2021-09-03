Payden & Rygel Invests $2.89 Million in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,518,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,623,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global Payments by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,124,000 after acquiring an additional 492,853 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,919,000 after acquiring an additional 479,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Global Payments by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,772,000 after acquiring an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

GPN traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.72. The company had a trading volume of 29,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,694. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.43. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

