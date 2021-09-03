Payden & Rygel Sells 600 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Payden & Rygel decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after buying an additional 1,518,429 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 963.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,045,000 after buying an additional 1,445,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,457,000 after buying an additional 1,227,449 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 48.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,740,000 after buying an additional 766,199 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 175.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,625,000 after buying an additional 634,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. raised their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.45.

NYSE ALB traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,184. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $79.06 and a 1 year high of $248.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,535 shares of company stock valued at $5,201,698. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

