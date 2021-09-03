PCHAIN (PI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.44 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. PCHAIN has a market cap of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. One PCHAIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00061695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00126460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.43 or 0.00788028 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00047189 BTC.

PCHAIN Coin Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

