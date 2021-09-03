Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,300.00

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $1.66 million and $3,300.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for approximately $118.93 or 0.00234785 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00061281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00014367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00124090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.36 or 0.00792362 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00046901 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

