PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Boosted by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,009,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.04.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

