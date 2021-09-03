Peridot Acquisition Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 6th (OTCMKTS:PDOTU)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:PDOTU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 6th. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II had issued 36,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 9th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS:PDOTU opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.