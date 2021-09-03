Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €161.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €161.00 ($189.41) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays set a €209.00 ($245.88) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €196.83 ($231.57).

Shares of RI opened at €186.05 ($218.88) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €183.35 and a 200-day moving average of €174.16. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a one year high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

