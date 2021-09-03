Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.410-$-0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.20 million-$22.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.16 million.Personalis also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.590-$-1.480 EPS.

PSNL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,899. Personalis has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62. The firm has a market cap of $986.83 million, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist dropped their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Personalis from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $55,077.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,943.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $25,047.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,958 shares of company stock worth $5,120,957 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Personalis stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Personalis were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

