PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) versus Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Financial Analysis

PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get PetroQuest Energy alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for PetroQuest Energy and Amplify Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Amplify Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Amplify Energy has a consensus price target of $6.20, suggesting a potential upside of 62.30%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than PetroQuest Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and Amplify Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04 Amplify Energy $202.14 million 0.72 -$464.03 million $1.30 2.94

PetroQuest Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amplify Energy. PetroQuest Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplify Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76% Amplify Energy -41.97% -15.09% 1.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplify Energy has a beta of 4.09, suggesting that its share price is 309% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats PetroQuest Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PetroQuest Energy Company Profile

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. As of December 31, 2020, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 113.8 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 2,448 gross producing wells. Amplify Energy Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for PetroQuest Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroQuest Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.