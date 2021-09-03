PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NYSE:GHY opened at $16.00 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 844,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,371 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $13,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

