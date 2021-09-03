Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.07. The stock had a trading volume of 30,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of -18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day moving average is $81.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSX. cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.19.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

