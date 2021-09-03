Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Short Interest Up 14.9% in August

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 203,600 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the July 29th total of 177,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 169.7 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNXGF shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Investec lowered shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS PNXGF opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

