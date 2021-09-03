Phoenixcoin (PXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $374.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,695.47 or 0.99798944 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00046820 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $471.28 or 0.00927765 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $247.40 or 0.00487024 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008482 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.27 or 0.00356850 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00066105 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004917 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,116,362 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

