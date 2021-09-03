PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of PZC stock remained flat at $$11.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 22,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,274. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 31,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

