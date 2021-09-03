PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PCN)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE PCN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.16. 135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,538. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

