PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This is an increase from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Shares of NYSE:PDI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,002. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.56. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the second quarter worth $378,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,489,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.