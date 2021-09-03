PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

PFN stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,570. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $11.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

