PIN Price Down 36.5% Over Last Week (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar. One PIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00064729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00133159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00153819 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,982.75 or 0.07842377 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,713.90 or 0.99860138 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.84 or 0.00812912 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

