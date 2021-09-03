Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT)

Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Orange County Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OBT stock opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. Orange County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

