Piper Sandler Increases Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $77.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

Anaplan stock opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.83. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.26 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The business had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $694,742.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,099.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,767,601.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,173.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,634 shares of company stock worth $9,718,606 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anaplan by 22.7% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Anaplan by 5.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

