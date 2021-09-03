Piper Sandler Raises Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $250.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Okta from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $289.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $271.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of -110.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta has a 1 year low of $185.05 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.19 and its 200-day moving average is $242.58.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,442.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,303 shares of company stock valued at $43,613,762 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Okta by 37.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,901 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,420,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,284,000 after buying an additional 126,597 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 122.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,745,000 after buying an additional 990,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 14.4% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,908,000 after buying an additional 224,981 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

