Playgroundz (IOG) Trading Down 34.1% Over Last 7 Days

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $165,099.04 and approximately $385.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00065590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.81 or 0.00133530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.07 or 0.00153735 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,932.10 or 0.07743535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,853.26 or 1.00146016 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.46 or 0.00816205 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.