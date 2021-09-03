PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.09% of AON worth $47,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 31,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock opened at $290.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $290.58. The company has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.06.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.