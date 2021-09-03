PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $32.16 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $32,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in United Rentals by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of URI stock opened at $353.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $329.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.54. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.01 and a 12 month high of $364.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.