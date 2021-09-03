PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $43.65 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,775 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $43,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 5,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Corteva stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average of $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

