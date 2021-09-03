PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Constellation Brands worth $34,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $64,317,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 61.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 635,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,988,000 after acquiring an additional 241,741 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 299.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after acquiring an additional 222,288 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,072,000 after acquiring an additional 219,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $212.46 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

